NUJ de-registers Shiite-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, says it has de-registered Shiite sect-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper with immediate effect. NUJ announced this in a statement signed by the State Secretary of the union, Dauda Idris-Doka, in Zaria on Friday. It said: “The decision was taken after the Executive Council Meeting held on Dec. 29, […]
NUJ de-registers Shiite-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG