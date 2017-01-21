Pages Navigation Menu

NUJ de-registers Shiite-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, says it has de-registered Shiite sect-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper with immediate effect. NUJ announced this in a statement signed by the State Secretary of the union, Dauda Idris-Doka, in Zaria on Friday. It said: “The decision was taken after the Executive Council Meeting held on Dec. 29, […]

