NUJ, RATTAWU disrupt Bayelsa Radio's operations – The Nation Newspaper

NUJ, RATTAWU disrupt Bayelsa Radio's operations
The Nation Newspaper
The labour dispute at Radio Bayelsa yesterday resulted in the disruption of operations, as members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) protested at the station's entrance. News Agency of …
