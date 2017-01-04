NUJ urges students to shun partisan politics

The Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State chapter, has advised students in tertiary institutions to shun partisan politics so as not to dent their image.

Alhaji Lawal Saidu, the Chairman of the chapel, gave this advice on Wednesday while receiving the National President of the Katsina State Students’ Union, who paid the chapel a courtesy visit in Katsina.

Saidu said that some students’ leaders had thrown decorum to the dogs, by involving in partisan politics, a development which questioned their credibility.

“Students union leaders have now become willing tools in the hands of some mischievous politicians, who use them to attack their opponents.

“As the leaders of tomorrow, students union leaders should be honest and respectable while leading their colleagues.

“We hereby advise students to take the path of honour and avoid open support of desperate politicians that use money to drag the reputation of students in the mud,” he said.

The chairman pledged to support students by counselling them as well as reporting their activities to the outside world.

In his remarks, the National President of the Katsina State Students’ Union, Alhaji Mohammed Funtua, lauded journalists in the country for giving publicity to both the poor, students and other citizens.

“The press in Nigeria deserves a pat on the back for protecting democracy and the rights of the less privileged.

“We are ready to partner with the men of the media profession in order to achieve our desired goals,” he said.

