Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG announces warning strike – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG announces warning strike
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, will begin a three-day nationwide warning strike on Wednesday, over disputes with International Oil Companies, IOCs. NUPENG explained that the decision follows indiscriminate sack of …
NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on WednesdayNews24 Nigeria
NUPENG Union to begin 3-day warning strike on WednesdayPulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.