Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG announces warning strike – Daily Post Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG announces warning strike
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, will begin a three-day nationwide warning strike on Wednesday, over disputes with International Oil Companies, IOCs. NUPENG explained that the decision follows indiscriminate sack of …
NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday
NUPENG Union to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG