NUPENG calls off 3-day warning strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) on Wednesday in Abuja called off its three-day nationwide warning strike. NUPENG’s President Igwe Achese called of the strike at a reconciliatory stakeholders meeting called at the instance of Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

