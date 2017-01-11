NUPENG calls off 3-day warning strike
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) on Wednesday in Abuja called off its three-day nationwide warning strike. NUPENG’s President Igwe Achese called of the strike at a reconciliatory stakeholders meeting called at the instance of Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.
