Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUPENG calls off 3-day warning strike

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) on Wednesday in Abuja called off its three-day nationwide warning strike. NUPENG’s President Igwe Achese called of the strike at a reconciliatory stakeholders meeting called at the instance of Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.