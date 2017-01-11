NUPENG commences nationwide warning strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday began its three-day nationwide warning strike over unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry. Mr Rotimi Benjamin, the Vice-Chairman, South-West Zonal Council of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the three nation’s refineries were not loading due to the strike. Benjamin said that the situation remained the same in both private and NNPC depots in Lagos, adding that loading had been grounded due to the strike.
