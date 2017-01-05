Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG moves to avert oil workers’ strike – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG moves to avert oil workers' strike
BusinessDay
In what is aimed at preventing an early New Year crisis, the Federal Government is wading into the face-off between petroleum workers' union and some oil companies operating in Nigeria. The move followed the announced plan by the Nigerian Union of …
NUPENG locks up Total plc over sacked workersNAIJ.COM
NUPENG shuts down Total Plc over sacked workersDaily Trust
NUPENG FG moves to avert oil workers' strikePulse Nigeria
CNBCAfrica.com
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.