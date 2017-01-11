Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUPENG strike: Business activities crippled in Kaduna

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nupeng

Following the commencement of the 3-day warning strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, most filling stations in Kaduna metropolis closed their filling stations to customers. DAILY POST observed that there were long queues in most of the filling stations, as black marketers have taken over the selling fuel at exorbitant […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NUPENG strike: Business activities crippled in Kaduna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.