NUPENG Suspends 3-day Warning Strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) yesterday suspended it’s 3-day warning strike ‎following a resolution reached with Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs), and other stakeholders in the industry over the issues of contentious.

The resolutions were reached after a prolong meeting with the minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige

The union had embarked on a 3-day warning strike over casualisation, job security issue, non implementation of collectives agreement in the oil and gas sector in the country, and the bakarnisation of the ongoing divestment system that is currently taken place in the idustry.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting that lasted over five hours, NUPENG president, Comrade Igwe Achese said having satisfy with the commitment shown by the ministry of Petroleum over the issues, the union is hereby suspending the strike.

The commitment by the IOCs was that all the oil companies should go and address the grey areas concerning welfare issues of their workers and report back their respective ministries within two weeks.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige who presided over the meeting said it will enforce compliance of the oil companies with agreement reached with the unions in the oil and gas industry.

On the oil companies that did show up for the meeting,Dr. Ngige directed them to appear by 24th July 2017 or the ministry would enforce relevance laws to compel them to appear.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

