NUPENG suspends strike

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended the three-day warning strike called to protest the sack of its members and other unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry.     This follows the peaceful resolution of various contentious issues ranging from indiscriminate declaration of redundancy and…

