NUPENG suspends strike
The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended the three-day warning strike called to protest the sack of its members and other unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry. This follows the peaceful resolution of various contentious issues ranging from indiscriminate declaration of redundancy and…
The post NUPENG suspends strike appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG