Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze President-General

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former minister of information, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Tuesday, emerged the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation. He defeated the former vice chancellor of Anambra state University of Science and Technology, ASUTECH, now Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Enugu, Prof. Chinweite Ejike. Nwodo polled a total number of […]

