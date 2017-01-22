Nwodo inciting Ndigbo, scuttling Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari support group

A political pressure group, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Enugu State chapter, on Sunday came hard on the new president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, accusing him of inciting Ndigbo against President Muhammadu Buhari. The BSO equally warned the Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo to tread the path of caution in order not to derail […]