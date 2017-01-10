Nwodo wins Ohanaeze Presidency, Okwukwu Secretary General

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-A former Minister for Information and Culture, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Monday emerged the new President General of the apex socio-cultural body of Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Nwodo pulled a total of 242 votes to defeat his only rival, a former Vice Chancellor of old Anmabra State University of Technology, ASUTH, Prof. Chiweyete Ejike, who gathered 13 votes. 6 votes were voided in the contest for the President General.

The post of Secretary General of the organization also went to Rivers state indigene Barrister Uche Okwukwu who scored 166 votes against Chief Issac Wonwu who got 63 votes, while Chief Kroham Joel got 4 votes.

Protests of imposition were rife in the election, particularly from Imo state where Governor Rochas Okorocha was accused of imposing the Deputy President General.

Also candidates complained of high nomination fee such as N500, 000 for President General, N300, 000 for Secretary General, N250, 000 for Deputy President General and N100,000 for National Treasurer.

Earlier than the election, lists circulated, itemizing preferred or what some called imposed winners.

Delivering his validatory speech, the out-going President General, Chief Enow Igariwey said he hopes to see a rejuvenated Ohanaeze and charged them to complete the on going remodeling of Ohanaeze secretariat being executed by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

Out of about 500 delegates for the election, the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB secured 5 delegates.

There was commotion on the use English language in the forum, with many preferring that Igbo language was adopted as medium of speech.

Chairman of the election committee, Prof. Anya O. Anya told Ndigbo that 47 years after the Nigeria/Biafra war, it was time for reflection and repositioning of Ndigbo.

The post Nwodo wins Ohanaeze Presidency, Okwukwu Secretary General appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

