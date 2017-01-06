Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyamira governor reshuffles county cabinet – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nyamira governor reshuffles county cabinet
Daily Nation
Nyamira County Governor John Nyagarama. He has reshuffled county executive committee members. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The governor also broke tradition of announcing the changes in a press conference.
Governor John Nyagarama reshuffles his cabinetThe Standard (press release)
Nyagarama reshuffles Nyamira cabinet ahead of August pollThe Star, Kenya
Nyagarama reshuffles his cabinet as elections nearsHivisasa.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.