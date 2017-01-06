Nyamira governor reshuffles county cabinet – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nyamira governor reshuffles county cabinet
Daily Nation
Nyamira County Governor John Nyagarama. He has reshuffled county executive committee members. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The governor also broke tradition of announcing the changes in a press conference.
Governor John Nyagarama reshuffles his cabinet
Nyagarama reshuffles Nyamira cabinet ahead of August poll
Nyagarama reshuffles his cabinet as elections nears
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG