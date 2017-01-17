NYSC 2016 Batch B Stream 2 [All You Need To Know]

NYSC 2016 BATCH B STREAM 2 FULL TIMETABLE. Management of the National Youth Service Commission has released the TIMETABLE for the Orientation and Mobilization of 2016 Batch B Stream II Entrants. See All You need to Know Below: 2016 BATCH ‘B’ (STREAM II) ORIENTATION COURSE COMMENCES 24TH JANUARY 2017 The NYSC Management wishes to inform prospective Corps members and other stakeholders that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017. The lineup of activities for the course is shown below: a. Tue 24th – Wed 25th, Jan 2017 – Registration/verification exercise b. Thursday, 26th January, 2017 – Swearing-in ceremony c. Monday, 13th February, 2017 – Closing ceremony Prospective Corps members are advised to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2017. All are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification. In addition, all Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificates from government or military hospitals showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course. Management wishes prospective Corps members safe […]

