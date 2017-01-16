NYSC 2016 Batch B stream II orientation begins January 24
On-line printing of call-up letters by stream II prospective corps members would commence on January 19.
The post NYSC 2016 Batch B stream II orientation begins January 24 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
