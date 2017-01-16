NYSC 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course to Commence January 24th
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the date for the commencement of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course. It made this known in a statement via its Facebook page and on their website. The statement read: The NYSC Management wishes to inform prospective Corps members and other stakeholders that the 2016 Batch […]
