Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC 2016 Batch B (Stream II) Time-Table & Orientation Course Schedule

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The NYSC Management wishes to advise prospective Corps members to disregard a message being circulated online with the above title claiming that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course has been scheduled for 16th January to 4th February, 2017. We wish to warn that the message did not emanate from the scheme, and its …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC 2016 Batch B (Stream II) Time-Table & Orientation Course Schedule appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.