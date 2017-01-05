NYSC 2016 Batch B (Stream II) Time-Table & Orientation Course Schedule
The NYSC Management wishes to advise prospective Corps members to disregard a message being circulated online with the above title claiming that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course has been scheduled for 16th January to 4th February, 2017. We wish to warn that the message did not emanate from the scheme, and its …
