NYSC Batch B stream II orientation begins Jan. 24
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will commence the 2016 Batch B Stream II orientation for prospective corps members on Jan. 24. The NYSC made this known in its official website on Monday, adding that the orientation would end on Feb.
