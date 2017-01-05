Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC clears air on circulated timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II timetable

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NYSC-corpers1

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has advised prospective corps members to disregard a widely circulated timetable for the mobilization of Batch B Stream 2. Some unconfirmed reports had it that the 2016 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course had been scheduled for 16th January to 4th February, 2017. On its Facebook page, the NYSC […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

