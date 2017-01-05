NYSC clears air on circulated timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II timetable
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has advised prospective corps members to disregard a widely circulated timetable for the mobilization of Batch B Stream 2. Some unconfirmed reports had it that the 2016 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course had been scheduled for 16th January to 4th February, 2017. On its Facebook page, the NYSC […]
NYSC clears air on circulated timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II timetable
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG