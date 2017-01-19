NYSC Corpers Warned Against Improper Dressing In Schools
The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Paul Udofia, has warned members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in secondary schools to desist from any form of improper dressing. The Commissioner who made this known at Community Secondary School, Ikot Akpan Ishiet, Onna Local Government Area, gives advice to corpers on their dressing. ALSO …
