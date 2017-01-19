Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC Corpers Warned Against Improper Dressing In Schools

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Paul Udofia, has warned members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in secondary schools to desist from any form of improper dressing. The Commissioner who made this known at Community Secondary School, Ikot Akpan Ishiet, Onna Local Government Area, gives advice to corpers on their dressing. ALSO …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC Corpers Warned Against Improper Dressing In Schools appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.