NYSC: Corps members to be added to NHIS
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has confirmed that it would include National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in its scheme, so they can access health care easily. This was stated by NYSC Director of Press, Mrs. Bose Aderibigbe, in a statement released on Friday. She said the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, […]
