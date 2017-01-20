NYSC deploys 3,000 corpers to Gombe
The National Youth Service Corps has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream II to Gombe State. The Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama, in a statement on Friday, said, “About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amanda 12 KL […]
