Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC deploys 3,000 corpers to Gombe

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nysc (1)

The National Youth Service Corps has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream II to Gombe State. The Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama, in a statement on Friday, said, “About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amanda 12 KL […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NYSC deploys 3,000 corpers to Gombe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.