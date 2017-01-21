NYSC Deploys 3,000 Corps Members To Gombe State
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), announced on Friday that the scheme has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream 2 to Gombe State. This was made known in a statement by the Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama. She said, “About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at …
The post NYSC Deploys 3,000 Corps Members To Gombe State appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG