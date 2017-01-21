Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC Deploys 3,000 Corps Members To Gombe State

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), announced on Friday that the scheme has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream 2 to Gombe State. This was made known in a statement by the Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama. She said, “About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at …

