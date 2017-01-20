NYSC Deploys 3,000 Corps Members to Gombe State

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream II to Gombe State.

The Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama, stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Gombe.

“About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amanda 12 KL Gombe-Bauchi road’’, the statement said.

According to the statement, registration and verification will commence on Jan. 24, while closing ceremony will be on Feb. 13th.

“Please note, prospective Corps members are expected to report to camp at the scheduled date as the registration and verification will end at midnight of Jan. 25,’’ it said.

The statement also solicited the cooperation of road transport unions and people in the state to assist in directing the Corps members to the venue of orientation course. (NAN)

