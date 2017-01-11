Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC introduces biometric clearance for corps members

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure on Wednesday donated N1.8 million to a Corps member Mr Ejike Eze who had a spinal-cord surgery. Kazaure said the Corps member serving in Kogi State was involved in a road traffic accident where he sustained spine injuries. “One of my core mandates is the welfare […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

