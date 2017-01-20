Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC Members To Benefit From NHIS

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said it would enroll members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the health scheme to enable them have access to quality healthcare. A statement by NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, in Abuja on Friday, said Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, disclosed this when …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC Members To Benefit From NHIS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.