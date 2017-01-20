NYSC Members To Benefit From NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said it would enroll members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the health scheme to enable them have access to quality healthcare. A statement by NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, in Abuja on Friday, said Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, disclosed this when …

The post NYSC Members To Benefit From NHIS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

