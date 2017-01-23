NYSC orientation camp: FG assures Nigerians of corps members’ safety
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has assured Nigerians of the safety of all prospective corps members, as they were set to begin their orientation course on Tuesday. Dalung gave this assurance in Abuja, on Monday during the inauguration of four utility vehicles at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters. He said […]
