NYSC posts 2,500 corps members to Sokoto

Sokoto – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has posted 2,500 corps members to Sokoto State under the 2016 Batch B, Stream two set, its Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has said.

He said in Sokoto on Sunday that the three-week orientation exercise for the batch would commence on Tuesday.

Abubakar said:” Everything has been fully arranged at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government Area of the state.

” The camp opens on Tuesday while the swearing in exercise of the corps members holds on Thursday.

” The NYSC, Sokoto State Government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders have made all the necessary arrangements for the security and welfare of the corps members.”

Abubakar also commended the state government, Sultanate Council of Sokoto and the people of the state for their sustained support to the scheme.

