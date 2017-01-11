NYSC Reacts To Delay In Payment Of Corps Members’ December 2016 Allowance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted with an apology to the delay in the payment of the December 2016 allowance to corps members in some states.

According to a message published on its official facebook page, corps members were urged to be patient as they will soon be paid.

The management also added that there are on-going effort in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General to address the cause of delay, even as it assured of positive outcomes soon.

The message reads:

CORPS MEMBERS' ALLOWANCE FOR DECEMBER 2016 The NYSC Management regrets the delay in payment of December 2016 allowance to Corps members in some states. Management wishes to inform Corps members that efforts are on-going in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General to address the cause of delay, and we have received assurances of positive outcomes soon. We thank you for your patience while steps are taken to ensure payment as soon as possible. Management

