NYSC Reacts To Rumour On 2016 Batch B Stream II Mobilisation Time-Table

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted with a rebuttal to rumours making the round on social media that it had released a time-table supposedly meant for the mobilization of Batch B Stream 2 corp members.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, prospective corps members were urged to disregard the false information and wait for a date to be announce via NYSC official website www.nysc.gov.ng.

Below is the full information as published by NYSC:

RE: NYSC MOBILIZATION TIME TABLE FOR BATCH B STREAM 2 The NYSC Management wishes to advise prospective Corps members to disregard a message being circulated online with the above title claiming that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course has been scheduled for 16th January to 4th February, 2017. We wish to warn that the message did not emanate from the scheme, and its authors are clearly out to cause confusion. Management further requests prospective Corps members to note that information on the online printing/collection of call-up letters and the commencement date for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course will be conveyed, as usual, through our official website: www.nysc.gov.ng, facebook account: www.facebook.com/officialnysc and twitter handle: www.twitter.com/nysc_ng. Thanks for your patience. Management

