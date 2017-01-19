NYSC releases call up letter for 2016 batch B stream 2
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released call-up letter for 2016 Batch B stream II corps members. The orientation programme for the stream II corps member as earlier announced by NYSC will begin on Tuesday, 24 January to Monday, 13 February, 2017. Prospective Corps members have been advised to report to camp with compulsory […]
