NYSC Releases Mobilisation Time-Table, Says Medical Certificate Now Compulsory

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the date for the Orientation Course for prospective 2016 Batch B Stream II corps members. The date for the orientation programme, as announced by the NYSC on Monday, would run from Tuesday, 24 January to Monday, 13 February, 2017. The lineup of activities for the course is …

The post NYSC Releases Mobilisation Time-Table, Says Medical Certificate Now Compulsory appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

