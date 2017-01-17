NYSC Releases Mobilisation Time-Table, Says Medical Certificate Now Compulsory
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the date for the Orientation Course for prospective 2016 Batch B Stream II corps members. The date for the orientation programme, as announced by the NYSC on Monday, would run from Tuesday, 24 January to Monday, 13 February, 2017. The lineup of activities for the course is …
The post NYSC Releases Mobilisation Time-Table, Says Medical Certificate Now Compulsory appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG