NYSC releases timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course, says medical certificate now compulsory – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NYSC releases timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course, says medical certificate now compulsory
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the date for the Orientation Course for prospective 2016 Batch B Stream II corps members. The date for the orientation programme, as announced by the NYSC on Monday, would run from Tuesday, …
NYSC 2016 Batch B stream II orientation begins January 24
NYSC mandates prospective corps members to submit medical report
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG