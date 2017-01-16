NYSC releases timetable for 2016 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course, says medical certificate now compulsory
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the date for the Orientation Course for prospective 2016 Batch B Stream II corps members. The date for the orientation programme, as announced by the NYSC on Monday, would run from Tuesday, 24 January to Monday, 13 February, 2017. The lineup of activities for the course is […]
