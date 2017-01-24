NYSC Reopens Orientation Camp In Adamawa After 3 Years Suspension

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reopened orientation camp for Corp members in Adamawa state after three years of suspension.

The suspension was due to insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state with the last orientation course held in the state in March 2013.

Speaking today in Yola, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, said 2,500 corps members were deployed to the state.

“Registration of corp members started this Tuesday morning by 7 am and you can see they are trooping in; we are expecting 2,500 corp members.”

The state coordinator further said that adequate security has been put in place with about 300 officials from the Army, Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and NYSC.

Abubakar noted that Adamawa State Government has also provided the facility of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, as a temporary camp pending the final evacuation of the Internally Displaced Persons at the permanent orientation camp in Damare.

“I want the corps members to understand that this is a borrowed camp and should, therefore, bear with the available facilities,” he said.

While lauding Adamawa government for its support towards a successful orientation, the coordinator urged the people of Adamawa to continue to support and show hospitality to corp members.

The post NYSC Reopens Orientation Camp In Adamawa After 3 Years Suspension appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

