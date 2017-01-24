NYSC resumes orientation in Adamawa after 3yrs suspension

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed orientation of corp members in Adamawa after three years suspension due to insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last orientation was held in Adamawa in March 2013. Speaking to NAN on Tuesday in Yola,…

The post NYSC resumes orientation in Adamawa after 3yrs suspension appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

