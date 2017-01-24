Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC resumes orientation in Adamawa after 3yrs suspension

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed orientation of corp members in Adamawa after three years suspension due to insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last orientation was held in Adamawa in March 2013. Speaking to NAN on Tuesday in Yola,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC resumes orientation in Adamawa after 3yrs suspension appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.