NYSC DG donates N1.8m to injured Corps member, introduces biometric clearance – The Eagle Online

Jan 11, 2017


NYSC DG donates N1.8m to injured Corps member, introduces biometric clearance
The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, on Wednesday donated N1.8 million to a Corps member, Ejike Eze, who had a spinal-cord surgery. Kazaure said the Corps member serving in Kogi State was …
