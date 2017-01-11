NYSC speaks on unpaid December ‘alawee’ of corp members
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has expressed regrets over delay in the payment of December 2016 allowance to Corps members in some states. The management, in a statement says efforts were on to address the issue. It said, “Management wishes to inform Corps members that efforts are on-going in conjunction with the Ministry of […]
NYSC speaks on unpaid December ‘alawee’ of corp members
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG