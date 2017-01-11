Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC speaks on unpaid December ‘alawee’ of corp members

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NYSC-corpers1

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has expressed regrets over delay in the payment of December 2016 allowance to Corps members in some states. The management, in a statement says efforts were on to address the issue. It said, “Management wishes to inform Corps members that efforts are on-going in conjunction with the Ministry of […]

