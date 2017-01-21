Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation camp

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NYSC corpers

Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Borno State, has announced the postponement of the orientation camp billed to reopen on February 16 in the state. The NYSC did not give reasons for the postponement but prospective corps members were asked to keep looking out for information. NYSC programmes had for some years now […]

