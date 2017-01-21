NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation camp
Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Borno State, has announced the postponement of the orientation camp billed to reopen on February 16 in the state. The NYSC did not give reasons for the postponement but prospective corps members were asked to keep looking out for information. NYSC programmes had for some years now […]
NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation camp
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG