Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oakbay denies involvement in fake news campaign – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oakbay denies involvement in fake news campaign
Mail & Guardian
Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments has denied any involvement in a fake news blitz targeting its critics. “There is no truth in this whatsoever,” the company said in a statement in reply to emailed questions received on Tuesday. “Oakbay Investments has not
BIG READ: Join the dots in the Zupta plotTimes LIVE
South Africa: Fake News Peddlers Can Be Traced – HawksAllAfrica.com
Gordhan's legal fishing expedition at Oakbay a waste of time?BizNews

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.