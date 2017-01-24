Oakbay denies involvement in fake news campaign – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Oakbay denies involvement in fake news campaign
Mail & Guardian
Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments has denied any involvement in a fake news blitz targeting its critics. “There is no truth in this whatsoever,” the company said in a statement in reply to emailed questions received on Tuesday. “Oakbay Investments has not …
