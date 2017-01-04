39 companies bid for Nigerian Crude – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday released names of 39 bidders for the sale and purchase of Nigerian crude for 2017/2018. Announcing the results on its Website, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division …
