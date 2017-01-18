Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAP Freeze calls out MerryBet Executive that owes him money

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The controversial OAP took to his Instagram account to call out the Executive Producer and Host of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge, Kiibati Bankole, a lady he claims owes him money. He wrote; “Dear @kiibati, you have been ignoring my calls for over one month now… This is so wrong…. I have never done this before …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post OAP Freeze calls out MerryBet Executive that owes him money appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.