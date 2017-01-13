OAU Teaching Hospital Records 14 successful Open Heart Surgery In 2016 – CMD

No fewer than 14 successful open heart surgery were carried out at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife in 2016.

The Chief Medical Director of the institution, Prof Victor Adetiloye, who disclosed to newsmen in Ile-Ife said the success story of the surgery operation were recorded based on the competent doctors they have on ground.

Adetiloye explained that the routine surgery that people travelled abroad to perform have been successfully handled successfully at the lesser cost in OAUTHC by virtue of

He appealed to Nigerians who were of the opinion that until they travelled abroad before they could get solution to their health challenges that can easily done in OAUTHC, Ile-ife.

In the same vein, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Doctor Uvie Onokpoya stated that hole in heart which has three sections of surgery that people travelled abroad to perform with over N6 million in Indian had been attended to by our medical experts with less than a million naira.

He added that people should first visit their hospital to examine the degree of their ailment whether it could be done in Ile-Ife teaching hospital, if not ,such patient can now get referer to abroad for such.

He explained that OAUTHC has modern equipments, coupled with well trained and high skilled professional medical experts.

“We would strife to do more of the open heart surgery this year, as it has been scheduled to begin very soon in OAUTHC, Ile-Ife.”

He said “what we are doing here is to safe people from financial and emotional embarrassment, wear and tear of the body for the people who travelled abroad for such treatment.

“For instance people go abroad for minor surgery like anoraphy which is very common and can be successfully handled here in OAUTHC without much stress with little amount.

Meanwhile, Dr John Okeniyi, a Paediatric Consultant Cardiologist, explained that hole in heart ailment is acquired over time by adult.

The management eulogised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Sen Iyiola Omisore, Dr Themo Edmund, Dr Ramon Adedoyin and Feature Hope Foundation, based in UK, for their gesture toward the development of the hospital.

The hospital authority called on good people of Nigeria to collaborates with the government to provide more modern equipment and to give training and retraining of medical personnel to alleviate health challenges that make our people to run abroad.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

