OAU: Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD

The CMD attributed the success to competent doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

Prof. Victor Adetiloye, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, says the hospital recorded 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016.

Adetiloye disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Ile-Ife on his activities in the past one year.

He attributed the success to competent doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

The CMD explained that medical experts presently serving in the hospital were of international standard.

Adetiloye said that the performance of the hospital had reduced the high rate of people travelling abroad for medical treatment.

He assured the people to patronise Nigerian doctors as they offered better services than their counterparts abroad.

A Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Uvie Onokpoya, said that cases of holes in the heart were now better handled in the country at reduced costs.

“Cases of hole in the heart which has three sections of surgery whereby people travelled abroad to perform with over N6 million in India had been attended to by our medical experts.

“In our hospital, it can be performed with less than N2 million,’’ he said.

Adetiloye said that the hospital had modern equipment with well trained and high skilled professional medical experts.

“We will strive to do more of the open heart surgery this year, as it has been scheduled to begin very soon in OAUTHC, Ile-Ife,’’ the CMD said.

Meanwhile, Dr John Okeniyi, a Paediatric Consultant Cardiologist, explained that hole in heart was acquired over time by adults.

Okeniyi explained that hole in heart of children as inherent caused by radiation and exposure to x-rays of pregnant mothers.

The university eulogised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Dr Themo Edmund, Dr Ramon Adedoyin and Feature Hope Foundation based in UK for their contributions to the development of the hospital.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

