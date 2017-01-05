Oba Adeoye withdraws fraud case against Oluwo
The Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, has withdrawn the fraud case he instituted against the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi. Oba Adeoye had dragged the Oluwo to court, claiming he was deported from Canada for fraud. According to The Punch, the Oba has now confirmed the withdrawal of the case. He revealed […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
