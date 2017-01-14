Oba of Benin backs traditional rulers’ summit on herdsmen

By Gabriel Enogholase

OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare 11 has thrown his weight behind a proposed meeting of traditional rulers in Nigeria on how the activities of Fulani herdsmen could be curtailed.

The proposed national traditional rulers’ summit billed to hold this year was said to be on the heels of frequent reports regarding several attacks on communities by Fulani herdsmen across the country. He said this yesterday in Benin when he played host to some traditional rulers from the Southern part of Nigeria.

The monarch noted that the activities of cattle rearers which had become worrisome needed to be tackled so as to ensure harmonious coexistence among Nigerians.

While explaining the measures being put in place to eliminate the menace posed by the cattle rearers in Edo State, he said the proposed summit was a good development.

Earlier, Oba Aderemi Adedakpo, the Alayere-more of Ido-Osun in Osun State, who spoke on behalf of other monarchs, said they visited Omo N ‘Oba to formally inform him of the proposed national summit of traditional rulers in the country and to also to urge him to fill the position vacated by his late father as a notable member of board of trustees of the council.

Oba Adedakpo said the position of Omo N’Oba as a member of the board could not be undermined, adding that the summit would work out templates for the eradication of the menace posed by herdsmen in the country.

