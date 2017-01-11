Obaluru of Ife, Oba Orarotimi-Mulato Warns Oba Obateru Akinruntan to Desist From Saying He’s the Head of All Yorubas
The Obaluru of Ife and the head of Oranfe Worldwide, His Ancestral Majesty, Oranfe Onile Ina, Oba Abiodun Orarotimi-Mulato (Osangangan 1) has called on the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru Fredrick Akinruntan, to desist from saying that his ancestor (Olugbo) owns Ile Ife, thus he is the head of all Yorubas worldwide. Oba Akinruntan, had in a […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG