Obama approval hits 60% as end of term approaches

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama will leave office on Friday with his highest approval rating since 2009 put at 60 per cent as his presidency is largely viewed as a success.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest