Ncaaw! Barack Obama & Joe Biden give us squad goals – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Ncaaw! Barack Obama & Joe Biden give us squad goals
Eyewitness News
Outgoing US President Barack Obama awarded outgoing Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. US President Barack Obama awards Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Read the Full Transcript of President Obama Surprising Joe Biden With the Medal of Freedom
Joe Biden breaks down as Obama awards him the Medal of Freedom at ceremony
Obama jokes about 'bromance' with Biden as he surprises VP with Presidential Medal of Freedom
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG